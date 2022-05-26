Tasmanian greyhound sector calls for interim training site

The government is assuring the racing community that the process to identify a new site for a greyhound and harness track is ongoing
Labor racing spokesman Dean Winter raised the concerns of the North West racing and greyhound community in parliament, specifically referring to the lack of an interim training facility.
He said the closure of the Devonport showgrounds was known for months, and yet no interim facilites had been organised.
"These trainers are really struggling and some are questioning their ability to keep going," he said.
Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said the government remains committed to greyhound and harness racing in Tasmania.
"Work has already commenced on identifying a more suitable site and I can advise that the work is well advanced," Ms Ogilvie said.
"I have met with the project team on the North West coast and remain in regular discussions with Tas Racing about this matter," she said.
"Any new proposed site identified will also involve community consulation, similar to that undertaken with residents in proximity to the Palmers Road site."
The last meetings for greyhound and harness racing took place at the Devonport showgrounds in March this year after an earlier announcement that the Devonport Agricultural Pastoral Society (DAPS) had sold up for a housing development.
Tasracing's preferred location for a new North-West Coast harness and greyhound tracks was on private and Crown land at Palmers Road at Latrobe.
However, a natural values assessment for this site identified it as high priority for conservation management, with a critically endangered Black Gum forest.
Government provided $8 million to the track project.
