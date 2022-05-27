The Examiner

Around the Garden

By Les Hodge
May 27 2022 - 8:00am
Seedlings of snapdragons can be planted in the garden now. Pictures: Shutterstock

The cool months are the most suitable for growing the large-headed Iceberg lettuce. Other vegetables to plant include kale, leek, onions, silverbeet, celery, cauliflower, cabbage, butter swede, Pak choi, broccoli, winter spinach, artichoke, asparagus and rhubarb.

