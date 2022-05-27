Around the Garden

The cool months are the most suitable for growing the large-headed Iceberg lettuce. Other vegetables to plant include kale, leek, onions, silverbeet, celery, cauliflower, cabbage, butter swede, Pak choi, broccoli, winter spinach, artichoke, asparagus and rhubarb.
In the ornamental garden plant seedlings of ageratum, alyssum, snapdragons, carnations, delphinium, dianthus, gypsophila, larkspur, lily-of-the-valley, lobelia, poppies, statice, sweet peas, tuberose, verbena and stocks.
Make compost with the fallen autumn leaves and divide large rhubarb plants and replant into well-manured soil.
Buddleias can be hard pruned to keep in shape and dig over vacant ground in vegetable gardens and leave to rest.
Pretty in pink is the small shrub Erica x darleyensis 'Pink' producing pretty pink flowers from autumn to spring.
Plant in full sun to a part-shade position in well-drained soil. It is a perfect border plant as it only grows to about 60cms high with a one metre spread.
Another small shrub is Veronica perfoliata reaching one metre tall with many stems arising from the woody rootstock.
In summer each of the multiple stems is crowned by a spike of purplish/blue flowers with each spike having between 20 and 70 flowers. In full flower this is such an eye-catcher.
Lapageria rosea, the Chilean bellflower, is a cold climate twining plant originating from the cooler parts of South America with stunning red or white bell-shaped waxy flowers. An aspect that receives dappled sun in an enriched, well-drained, cool soil is ideal.
For best results maintain a moist, cool root system and let the plant climb into the light.
Favouring similar growing conditions are Clematis species coming in a huge range of flower colours from white, pink, red, yellow, purple and blue to a combination of two.
Protect the roots from the sun by covering the soil with a mulch of rocks, compost or a low growing groundcovering plant. Provide some support in the way of mesh or a trellis for the vines to scramble over.
Clematis aristata is a native with masses of creamy/white star-shaped flowers in spring and is most effective as a groundcover.
Three trees valued for their striking silver features are Pyrus salicifolia, the silver leafed pear tree with silver/grey willow-shaped leaves that shimmer with the slightest breeze; Betula alba, the silver birch, with its silver/white trunk the most prominent feature; and the Australian native Banksia marginata with long green leaves bearing silver undersides.
