Blooming Asian beauty for all seasons

Satsuki (pronounced sat-ski) azaleas have been grown and developed by Japanese gardeners for over 500 years.
The original plant is believed to have been a natural hybrid from two species, Rhododendron indicum and R. tamurae found growing in an isolated area of southern Japan.
Today there are around 3000 varieties with flower colours varying from white, yellow, pink, orange and red to deep purple in sizes from one to 12 centimetres with some varieties producing up to three different coloured flowers on the same plant.
They can flower from early winter right through spring and into summer - in fact, I have three different varieties in full flower now.
Satsuki azaleas withstand heavy pruning quite well and will even produce new shoots from branches that have no leaves. They are one of the few tree species that are basally dominant meaning the lower stems grow stronger than the weaker top ones.
Therefore, prune the bottom branches harder than the top ones.
Immediately after flowering remove the spent flowers and seed capsules beneath them by pinching off with the fingers or by cutting.
This is also the time for all pruning and trimming work because in summer the new flower buds for the next season of flowering, depending on the variety, can take up to six months to complete.
If you prune your Satsuki too late there will be no or nearly no flowers in the flowering season.
Any unwanted shoots from the trunk or base of the stems can be removed at any time of the year.
Azaleas do not like any hint of dry soil so be sure to keep the soil evenly moist at all times. The plants should be watered at least once a day throughout the growing season to ensure the soil mass remains moist but not soggy.
It's so important azaleas do not dry out as the shallow, fine fibrous roots will quickly desiccate and die.
Azaleas must have perfect drainage as air is essential to ensure that rot does not develop in the root ball.
Watering is critical when growing azaleas in pots. A soil wetting product is essential with any container-grown plant to ensure an even distribution of water throughout the potting mix.
Azaleas require an acidic soil so only use a potting mix specific for these plants. As azaleas are gross feeders it is better to give them less but more often at fortnightly intervals. This applies to those growing in the open garden as well as the container-grown specimens.
Give a couple applications through the year of sulphate of potash to ensure lots of flowers.
Don't fertilise during hot weather or when it gets cold in winter.
As a general rule feed in late summer to autumn when the flower buds appear with a high potassium fertiliser, then begin using one with a NPK 5-5-5 in spring.
The Satsuki azalea adapts well to container cultivation and is a popular bonsai subject as it adapts well to substantial root pruning.
Planted in the garden they enjoy a position that is partly shaded in summer and when grouped together the masses of flowers are a joy to behold.
Container-grown plants can be re-potted, if necessary, in early spring or immediately after flowering.
