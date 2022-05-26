Country Club Tasmania in Prospect Vale is throwing an 80s-themed event to help celebrate its 40th birthday.
The Throwback to the 80s party will to take place on Friday, May 27, and will feature fireworks and live music from 80s-themed band Silly Idols in the Showroom.
Prizes for best dressed will be dished out and 80s style cocktails will be available too as a toast to the 1982 opening date.
Country Club Tasmania general manager Ross Hannah invited everyone with a connection to or fond memory of the venue over its 40-year history to come and join the fun.
"We are so grateful to have been a part of this community for 40 years and to say thank you we're opening the doors for people to come and celebrate like it's 1982," he said.
The Throwback to the 80s Party will celebrate all the great memories from the decade and is set to start with a spectacular display of fireworks."
Attendees are encouraged to abide by the dress code for the evening, which is 80s glam. Doors open at 9.30pm.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
