Woman failed to get treatment for pet dog

A Beaconsfield woman failed to properly feed and get veterinary help for her German Shepherd despite it having a chronic ear infection, chronic flea infestation and worn teeth, Launceston Magistrates Court documents reveal.
Alisa Corinne Eastoe, 28, pleaded guilty to four counts of cruelty to animals between June 2020 and July 29, 2020.
Eastoe also pleaded guilty to a count of failure to comply with instruction by an RSPCA officer.
On July 3, 2020, an RSPCA officer issued an instruction that she take her female dog "Nala" to a veterinary surgeon to get an assessment concerning the dog's ailments.
However, by July 8 she had failed to carry out the instruction that she make an appointment for an assessment to ensure the welfare of the dog concerning flea infestation, ear infection and worn and painful teeth.
One count of cruelty alleges that the dog's teeth were so worn that tooth pulp was exposed which would have caused unreasonable and unjustifiable pain.
A further count of cruelty to animals alleged the dog had a chronic flea infestation which was not treated.
RSPCA alleges Eastoe failed to provide appropriate and sufficient food to meet nutritional requirements and maintain the dog in reasonable body condition or often enough to ensure a healthy digestive and metabolic system.
Eastoe also pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving on Mace street Prospect and driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.039 when prohibited from driving with any alcohol on June 9, 2020.
She pleaded guilty to speeding in that she drove at 115km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Esk Highway, Fingal, and had a blood alcohol content of 0.013 on November 9, 2020.
On the various charges, Eastoe failed to appear in court on September 30 and December 16, 2020, and on January 27, 2021.
Warrants for her arrest were issued by Magistrates on two occasions.
She pleaded guilty to counts of breach of bail by failing to appear on December 16 and January 27, 2021, and to a count of failing to appear on January 27 last year.
Defense counsel Beri Kurdistan applied for an adjournment until July 6, 2022, for facts and sentence.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
