Alisa Corinne Eastoe pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and driving charges

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 27 2022 - 5:33am
Woman failed to get treatment for pet dog

A Beaconsfield woman failed to properly feed and get veterinary help for her German Shepherd despite it having a chronic ear infection, chronic flea infestation and worn teeth, Launceston Magistrates Court documents reveal.

Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

