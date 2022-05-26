Cracker Night has grown in size before its return on Saturday, according to Bright Star Fireworks director and senior pyrotechnician Cherida Palmer.
"Certainly there has been an increase and while the number of new permits is down a little bit, almost 300 of those permits are new people, so it just shows that the event is more popular than ever," she said.
"It's a very nostalgic experience for most people, as it sort of takes them back to their childhood, and provides a bonding experience too ... in my opinion, it's better than Christmas."
Ms Palmer said the most popular type of fireworks she had available in her store were the rockets.
"The rockets have this unique noise, and they go the highest too ... about 50 metres in the air," she said.
"They take a different trajectory each time, which is unique compared to most fireworks that just go straight up in the air."
Ms Palmer said each firework sold came with in-depth instructions and revealed no incidents had occurred as a result of using her company's products.
She also hoped the public submissions for a review of the framework for the use of fireworks, called for by the state government earlier this year, would result in more leniency for firework use.
However, the framework introduced in 2016, which resulted from a previous review, restricted the use of type two fireworks to one night a year and limited displays to a maximum of 30 minutes between 6pm and 10pm, a limit which Ms Palmer thought was too short.
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis was of the exact opposite opinion.
"Once again, Tasmania is lagging behind other jurisdictions ... The RSPCA has been calling for changes for some time," she said.
"We believe this review should carefully consider the devastating impact of fireworks on animals, with a view to introducing further restrictions on their use and sale in a bid to lessen the harm they suffer ... To do nothing would be bang out of order."
Ms David said despite people having long been fascinated by fireworks due to their captivating unexpectedness of colour, animals were terrified and every year the RSPCA received many calls about runaway pets.
"A dog can hear 10 times better than a human. Fireworks typically explode at a staggering 145-150 decibels - as loud as a jet engine at close quarters - so these explosions can be frightening and even harmful," she said.
"Frightened animals may flee their homes trying to escape the startling and confusing blasts and It's not uncommon for dogs to break through windows."
