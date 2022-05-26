New strangulation and stealthing laws pass in Tasmania

People who strangle, choke or suffocate their partners will now be punished specifically for that crime, with new laws passing in both Houses of Parliament.
The new stand-alone offence of non-fatal strangulation, choking and suffocation is part of significant legal reforms in Tasmania.
Advertisement
The act of stealthing has also become law with amendments to the definition of consent.
Attorney-General Elise Archer said the reforms appropriately strengthen laws in Tasmania, sending a strong message that violence in any form will not be tolerated.
"[It] appropriately recognises that non-fatal strangulation, choking or suffocation is a significant form of violence, which can be a precursor for escalation in the severity of family violence.
She said the stealthing laws wilk discourage would-be offenders and encourage complaints and prosecutions for sexual offences.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.