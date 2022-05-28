The societal reckoning regarding sexual misconduct in some of our most trusted and respected institutions is long overdue.
Universities and residential colleges across the country have rightfully fallen under this lens.
Some of the recent media headlines regarding institutionally-embedded poor behaviour including hazing, bullying and sexual misconduct at residential colleges have been alarming, particularly for parents sending their children off to university.
Jane Franklin Hall provides a home away from home for students attending the University of Tasmania, many of them from the north and north-west.
The Jane I know, as both a former resident and the current principal, is a welcoming, spirited, fun, friendly place of personal growth and connection.
However, in line with all colleges, we have also had to consider what is right for today's Jane.
We know that culture and inclusion are critical factors for residents choosing to live at Jane. Eighty per cent of new residents listed "community" as the service offering that stood out to them the most. Ninety-three per cent said their expectations had been met or exceeded.
We are committed to constant improvement to ensure that our college environment keeps pace with the changing views and expectations of society.
The College Council recently approved a new Inclusion and Diversity Policy which abolishes the existence of "tables". These are essentially informal clubs of students who select their membership, sit together at mealtimes and carry their affiliation through to other college activities.
I know there are truly admirable former and current Jane students who have been members of these tables. But at times in our history, the type of behaviour we have witnessed from tables is similar to what we see, and often deplore, in fraternities and sororities in the USA.
This is no longer appropriate for Jane Franklin Hall.
This is not about individuals. It is about ensuring those not members of a "table" do not feel excluded as a result of behaviour, traditions and attitudes that are exclusive and gender segregated in the name of a "table".
Tables will not be forgotten at Jane. While they will not be part of Jane's future, they are part of our past. We value our history and we understand that everyone has different memories of their college experience.
To those who were involved in one of the tables, I hope you will cherish those times while also respecting a decision that in the end is a step forward for the entire Jane community.
It is important that traditions do not impede our ability to create a stronger, more inclusive and supportive community.
