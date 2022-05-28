The Examiner
Letters to the editor | May 29, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
May 28 2022 - 8:30pm
Loss of the YMCA will be felt in the Kings Meadows community

YMCA LAUNCESTON DEMISE

THE demise of YMCA Launceston will be a big loss for participants and the public alike, who stroll past to the shopping centre Meadow Mews, Kings Meadows, to the ambient sound of contentment and excitement emanating from within the YMCA building.

