Roos set to face soaring Robins

Campbell Town plays host to Triabunna in what is shaping up as an intriguing clash between two in-form sides in Round 6 of the ODFA.
Campbell Town is undefeated after taking the points in their hardest trip of the year at Campania on Saturday night, and this is their best start to a season since 2011.
Peter Goss and Joseph Hammond come in for their first games for Campbell Town, while coach Clinton Burn returns.
Sam Thomas will be solid in defence again while Iain Campbell and Jack Bowerman are coming off outstanding performances.
The Roos rebounded well last week with Caden Wilson kicking a haul of 16 goals, while Dylan Russell in the ruck was outstanding and should carry that form into this game.
Ben McGuinness, Dylan Mylius and Dylan Peart are all key inclusions and their pace will give the Roos the edge.
Mt Pleasant clashes with Campania at Mt Pleasant with these sides likely to battle it out for fourth spot and the last finals position.
The Mounties are yet to win consecutive games, however on their home ground will start slight favourites.
David Clark returns and joins regular contributors Zak Bird, Tom Birchall and Tim Langdale who will all play a key role in getting the side over the line.
The Wallabies were unable to sustain the pressure last week, and will look to Sam Medhurst, Alan Horne and recruit Thomas Beard for drive.
In the final game, ladder leader Bothwell travels to Kempton to take on Woodsdale, where the undefeated Rabbits will be too strong for the young Lions.
Oatlands has the bye. All games start at 1.30pm.
