The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Rebellious Archer has earned her place at the table

By Barry Prismall
May 28 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUTLIER: Bridget Archer's rebellious streak was rewarded by the voters of Bass as she beat Labor almost at its own game. That has earned her at least a junior shadow ministry. Picture: Brett Jarvis

Bridget Archer should have a crack at the deputy leadership of the federal Liberal Party, if only to hoist her colours and signal her ambitions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.