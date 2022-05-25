Reinvigorated at Gibsons Beach

Gibsons Beach is where I feel alive - reinvigorated, re-created.
It's the soft cold sand, the smell of marram grass and taste of salt spray, the fresh air, the crashing waves.
And the clouds - what is it about the clouds?
It's hard to explain, the clouds feel like I'm home.
I wonder if it is because as a three-year-old we lived in nearby Port Campbell and that's where some of my earliest memories come from.
I remember my dad saying that I didn't have blood flowing through my veins, it was salt water.
This is the story behind one of my favourite photos taken at Gibsons Beach (right).
It was 1990.
I was working as a school photographer at the time, one of four enthusiastic photographers who, after photographing school students all day, did not waste a second to get out with our cameras to make the most of road trips around the state.
This particular May morning was unusual in that we were booked in at a school in Warrnambool, two hours away, for a 10:30 start.
This never happened, we were expected to arrive at a school by 8:30am, no matter how far away.
My colleague Ken and I decided the night before that we would still leave at six and find things to photograph along the way.
I arrived at work early, but no Ken, who'd forgotten about leaving early and was still in bed.
After a quick wake-up call, our Nissan Skyline was soon cruising through the cold morning air, still with plenty of time to take the back roads to Warrnambool.
The school was a pleasure to photograph with good kids, and with that out of the way, we headed east towards the cliffs of Port Campbell.
The plan was a photo expedition I'd done a number of times before: a beach walk to the Twelve Apostles, where we'd photograph sunset and hide behind a boulder to watch fairy penguins come in at dusk.
As we crossed through the dairy farming countryside from Warrnambool towards the coast, the weather began to deteriorate.
At Bay of Islands a sun shower and rainbow drifted over.
We changed out of our work uniforms at Port Campbell and continued to nearby Gibson's steps.
As we got cameras out of the car, a red Ford Laser drove into the carpark.
It was another of our colleagues.
Mark had knocked off early and decided to go for a drive through the Otway Ranges, by coincidence arriving at Gibsons Steps moments after us, not knowing we would be there.
The sky was blowing up with nasty grey clouds as the three of us descended the slippery limestone steps cut into the side of the cliff.
This walk was always an adventure.
Halfway down, it was tricky to balance as a slight cliff overhang pushed out over a narrow ledge.
Once on the soft sand, huge swells dumped onto the beach and roared up the sand.
Mark was put off by the high sea and went back up to the clifftop.
Ken and I continued along the beach, navigating past boulders, some bigger than a caravan.
The last hundred metres to the Castle Rock cliff face at the end of the beach was a sprint between waves as they swept up to the cliff and foamed back towards the ocean.
We crawled over boulders and driftwood and seaweed at the back of a cave under Castle Rock, into the darkness of a little-known tunnel that would take us to the beach at the 12 Apostles.
I reached forward to open the fox gate.
It was locked.
I could not believe it, but there it was.
A big padlock securing the gate.
It had never been locked before.
There was no way through.
How disappointing.
As we plodded back along the beach a grey drizzle set in.
But there was a consolation prize.
Out of the blue, literally, a shaft of sunlight suddenly lit up the top half of the nearest rock stack in a brilliant orange and a rainbow rose out of the sea.
Ken and I snapped away for only a few seconds, and then it was gone.
Mark had the new lookout on top of Castle Rock overlooking the Twelve Apostles to himself when we met him there later.
We took polaroid selfies and lamented the loss of another coastline adventure, but at the same time, were excited about the photos we would have to wait another couple of weeks to see.
It's worse now.
A couple of the rock stacks have fallen into the sea, and the Castle Rock cliff has collapsed over the tunnel.
And it's too crowded.
There's no standing alone on the lookout at sunset now, no matter the weather.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
