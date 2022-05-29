The Examiner
Launceston Benevolent Society board member honoured at state awards

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 29 2022 - 8:18am, first published 7:30am
AWARDEE: Norm Hills at the Hobart ceremony for the Tasmanian Volunteering Awards. Picture: Supplied

Norm Hills has been volunteering for Launceston Benevolent Society for 25 years and that effort was recognised with a Tasmanian Volunteering Award.

