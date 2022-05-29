Norm Hills has been volunteering for Launceston Benevolent Society for 25 years and that effort was recognised with a Tasmanian Volunteering Award.
Mr Hills was presented with the Community Care and Health Volunteer Award at the ceremony held at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.
"I was very pleased to be recognised," he said.
Mr Hills was one of just 11 volunteers who were honoured at the event which marked National Volunteer Week which ran from May 16 to May 22.
The Tasmanian Volunteering Awards acknowledge the valuable contribution volunteers make to the Tasmanian community and signify the importance of National Volunteer Week.
Despite being such a long time volunteer, Mr Hills said he didn't know what made him stand out of the crowd.
"The judges made that decision, not me," he joked.
Mr Hills started volunteering more than two decades ago at the society at the behest of a close friend.
"A personal friend of mine at the time as if I had the time and asked me if I would like to join the board," he said.
Mr Hills has also served on the state Alzheimer's Committee.
He said people volunteer because it feels good to do something for someone else. "If people have the time they should volunteer," Mr Hills said.
"Not everyone is able to have the life I've had, or anyone who has able to have permanent work has. If someone needs help, I think it's certainly nice to help them."
Mr Hills said he gives back because if you have the time and opportunity, you should help those less fortunate than yourself. "Being able to make someone's life a bit better makes me most proud to be a volunteer," he said.
Mr Hills said he enjoyed the ceremony held on Friday, May 20. "There were volunteers from all over the state," he said.
The ceremony was presented by Tasmanian Governor Barbara Baker AC, included guests such as Community Services and Development Minister Nic Street.
Other honourees included Steve Martin from Toast for Kids Charity, Theo Vermey from Franklin volunteer Fire Brigade, Petr Divis from the Theatre Council of Tasmania, Gary Mondon from Fishcare Tasmania, Ahmed Omar from JCP Youth and Shaun Brooks from State Emergency Services.
The lifetime achievement award went to Cancer Council Tasmania volunteer Trevor Snooks. Minka Woolley won the Premier's Tasmanian volunteer of the year award.
The Tasmania Volunteering Awards are the only state-wide program that formally recognises excellence in volunteering.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
