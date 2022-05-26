Free legal support for sexual abuse survivors

To help Tasmanians access legal services, free legal service Knowmore are bringing an outreach team to connect with survivors of sexual abuse from May 30 to June 3.
Managing lawyer for Victoria Amy Griffiths said they had not been able to give face-to-face appointments for a while due to COVID-19.
"We are committed to ensuring there's an ongoing presence so that survivors have access to legal services in Tasmania," she said.
"The plan is to come down every sort of four to six weeks to ensure that people have that access to face to face legal services if they've experienced historical child sexual abuse or child sexual abuse."
Knowcare staff are aware of the difficulties survivors may face when seeking legal advice.
"We have specially trained intake workers who are all conversed in trauma-informed principle," Ms Griffiths said.
"We're very aware that some people who come through our service are telling their story of historical child sexual abuse for the first time. We want people to feel supported as much as they can be for that first disclosure."
Ms Griffiths said the current landscape in Tasmania has pushed Knowmore to ensure survivors have access to legal services.
"It's obviously a huge issue everywhere but I feel like at the moment in Tasmania it's getting a lot of attention with the Commission of Inquiry into Sexual Abuse," she said.
Legal services can cover a range of issues such as compensation, redress and other legal issues related to abuse.
To seek legal advice or ask about an appointment, call 1800 605 762.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
