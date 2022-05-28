Media pack more primal than privilege

Thirty-two years ago, I arrived at this newspaper as a young, recalcitrant hippy with two little girls in tow.
I arrived on a wing and a prayer, with little idea about Tasmania and even less knowledge of Launceston.
My first interview was at Youngtown.
I took a taxi, through fog and woodsmoke, absolutely clueless.
Each year this newspaper (still) recruits young people, forging careers in journalism.
When I read of the death of journalist Caroline Jones I remembered her grace.
A gracious intellectual.
I'm not blessed with natural grace.
Her height, her quiet elegance and gracious cast iron, beautiful mind were things of aspirational beauty.
Those qualities grew stronger with age.
I met her face-to-face for the first time, three years ago.
She was 81.
A 20-something Examiner reporter Frances Vinall and I took a road trip to Hobart for the inaugural gathering of WiM ... Women in Media, Tasmania Branch.
There weren't many print media journalists in the room as I led Frances over to meet Caroline.
I wanted Caroline to hear how (fearless) Frances got a motor bike license especially to apply for her job with The Examiner ... so she could say she could drive.
Caroline to me: "tell me your story".
I told her of me, a single mum with those two little girls, at 32, the only single mother among younger men and women of the newsroom.
"You're a pioneer," she said.
Those words fill me with pride, at almost 64.
I still mingle with many fine young journalists.
I love to mentor and share my contacts.
My son is one such beast.
A few weeks ago, when I got caught in the aggression of the youngish media pack travelling with Anthony Albanese, my first reaction was discomfort.
Pack: A group of wild animals, especially wolves, living and hunting together.
I've been part of the pack.
I'd been part of the pack at Beaconsfield, and during Rudd, Gillard and Abbott's election campaigns.
But there was something very different about this year's election press pack.
Afterwards, when ABC's Laura Tingle reported Albanese had threatened to send the pack back to Canberra because of their aggression, my ears pricked.
He was not talking so much about their aggressive questions (that's the job) but about a pack style that bordered on hostility and entitlement ... completely oblivious to their surroundings.
It caused me to wonder if journalism is now in a perfect storm of entitlement and power?
Journalists have always basked in their power as the bookish geeks who get a front row seat on life.
Q: What happens when generational entitlement enters the fray?
A: A pack of self-interested people ride rough shod over their surroundings, leaving collateral civilian casualties in their wake.
A war of words?
I regretted agreeing to Albanese's request to visit our market event.
Sadly, it wasn't the politician's behaviour, but the physical aggression of the election press pack in our space ... a community market at the Tramsheds.
Like Laura Tingle observed last week, the aggression of this election's press pack was palpable.
Throwing their gear carelessly into stallholders' corners and sucking the oxygen out of business.
Local journos looked embarrassed.
Local Labor hopeful (and friend) Ross Hart was apologetic.
Labor will reimburse St.Giles.
However, the bigger picture is the lack of grace and discipline among that campaign media pack.
They exhibited the entitlement and self-importance of the individual over their obligation to thoughtful, intelligent inquiry.
A journalist's front row seat on life is a privilege.
Caroline Jones understood this, and fortunately, young reporters like Frances will always act with grace.
