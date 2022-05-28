The Examiner

Our History | Many tested their mettle prospecting for Tasmania's tin

By Nigel Burch, Launceston Historical Society
May 28 2022 - 8:00pm
If you turn right at Avoca and drive 15 kilometres on, you'll find yourself in Royal George - one of Tasmania's many and fascinating old mining towns.

