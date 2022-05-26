The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston draft flood levee plan final day for feedback

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
May 26 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding Launceston

Feedback is being sought for a new Launceston flood plan.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.