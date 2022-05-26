Feedback is being sought for a new Launceston flood plan.
Advertisement
Last year, the council surveyed about 3000 residents and businesses in the identified levee protected areas to understand their perception of the flood risk, their tolerance of flooding and how they might respond in an event.
The results were used to assist in the development of the risk assessment of the council's new draft Flood Levee Protected Areas Specific Area Plan.
Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten said that although Launceston was protected by a significant levee system, some parts of the city could still flood under extreme circumstances.
"The reality is, Launceston is a flood-prone city. It remains the case that no flood defence system is fail-safe," Cr van Zetten said.
The final session to respond to the draft will be held on Thursday, May 26 at 1pm, 2pm, 5pm and 6pm at Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.