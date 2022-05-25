Courageous leadership on full display, time is right to increase parliament size

Premier Jeremy Rockliff wasn't wrong when he said he wanted to lead a courageous government after taking over the top job from Peter Gutwein.
It appears he plans on being quite the reformist Tasmania needs.
Firstly this week, his government surprised councils with a plan to make local government voting compulsory from October this year.
Secondly yesterday, he announced his government would introduce a Bill this year to restore the size of Parliament to pre-1998 levels before the 2025 state election.
While the size of the Parliament would not be high on most Tasmanians' agenda with the rising cost of living, housing shortages and strong health care higher priorities, just to name a few.
But increasing the number of seats in the House of Assembly from 25 to 35 again has long been supported by the Liberals, Labor and the Greens for the sake of good government and proper representation.
It is considered a mistake by many to have reduced the number in the first place as it has led to an increase in the number of highly-paid advisors filling roles elected representatives should be doing.
It's true politicians decades ago were given a 40 per cent pay rise for all MPs in return for a reduction in the numbers, but now is not the time to slash their pay in lieu of a numbers increase.
Because if you pay peanuts, you get peanuts. If you want good people in the right places you have to pay for them and have the right systems in place.
And right now, state politics is not an appealing workplace for anyone with higher workloads, less money and greater public scrutiny than what is on offer in the corporate world.
The experiment with 25 members has been disastrous with three premiers in three years, along with a string of ministers resigning out of sheer exhaustion.
We must return to 35 members in the House of Assembly as soon as possible, and get rid of the advisers who are not answerable to the voters.
The costs involved have to be evened out sooner or later.
Hopefully increasing the lower house numbers will result in the functional Parliament and committee system Mr Rockliff hopes for, because having ministers fill four or more portfolios isn't yielding brilliant results for the average Joe on the street.
A weak Parliament delivers weak results and poor representation.
Having more MPs will allow ministers adequate time to dedicate to their portfolios, hopefully, leading to more diversity and stronger decision making, plus, parties will need to work harder to find the numbers to form government.
And perhaps this could be the catalyst for much-needed local government reform, which could come after a review is finalised next year. It is likely the review will recommend reducing Tasmania's 29 councils to a more reasonable number, which could offset increasing the lower house.
That decision must be taken out of councillors' hands if the review supports it, and Mr Rockliff may just be the Premier to finally act on that elephant in the room as well.
