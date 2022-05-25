The Examiner
Editorial | May 26, 2022

By Editorial
Updated May 25 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 8:30pm
Courageous leadership on full display, time is right to increase parliament size

Premier Jeremy Rockliff wasn't wrong when he said he wanted to lead a courageous government after taking over the top job from Peter Gutwein.

