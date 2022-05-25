Birmingham bid beckoning

Just a couple of months later, the National Disability Insurance Scheme quality and safeguards commissioner from Kingston was selected.
Burleigh and her sighted guide, 19-year-old Queenslander Felicity Cradick, will contest the sprint distance of a 750-metre swim, 20km ride and 5km run on the morning of Sunday, July 31, at Sutton Park, a nature reserve 10km north of the city centre and one of the largest urban parks in Europe.
Burleigh is spending 10 days training with Cradick, working on their teamwork and competing in the Moreton Bay Triathlon.
She said their trust is pivotal to her performance.
"Your guide is within a metre for the whole race and you are tethered for the swim. There's a lot of communication with the guide so we wanted to get to know each other better and improve our communication. She will say what corners or speed humps are coming up, when we might need to unclip and making sure we get off the same side of the bike, things like that. It's a lot different to riding on your own.
"I've been on the bike training with someone else and at one point we were going 50kmh downhill and I don't have any control over that. That's a lot of trust. It's nerve-wracking at first but you relax into it."
She said her other ambition in Birmingham is to track down her inspiration.
"I really hope I get the opportunity to meet Ariarne.
"I'm really excited to hear everything about her. I'd like to ask about her training schedule, what inspired her, what her goals are ... and, of course, any tips or tricks she could give me would be awesome."
