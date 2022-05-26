Buckle Up Elise will be vying for outright favouritism in next week's $8180 Devonport Country Oaks final (515m) after an impressive performance in the heats in Launceston on Tuesday afternoon.
Gary Johnson prepares the daughter of Sennachie and Buckle Up Ellie who won the early speed battle as she blasted to a fast 5.04s first split on her way to a win over Pop's Promise.
She came away to register the fastest heat winning time of 29.87s while bringing up her fifth career win.
Her owner and breeder Robyn Johnson was naturally delighted with the performance, saying that Buckle Up Elise didn't show much early days but continues to improve with perseverance.
"Buckle Up Elise wasn't the quickest of her litter during break-in but has continued to show improvement - for our first Sennachie litter we're pleased with the strength all the pups show," Johnson said.
'It's always been about time and allowing Buckle Up Elise to mature up. They all need to learn to wait in the kennels and get used to being at the races. She just loves to be out on track and gives everything all the time."
The Country Oaks heats kicked off with Mini's Magic storming over the top of Buckle Up Aria to win in 30.00s.
She is prepared at Mangalore by Gary Fahey who will have three runners in the final.
Meanwhile, brilliant youngster Saint Zac will be striving to add a feature race win to his promising record when he lines up from box 1 in next week's $8180 Devonport Country Derby final (515m).
Owned by Dale Hammersley, Saint Zac is trained at Penguin by Butch Deverell and was sensational in his heat, leading all the way to run a slick 29.88s.
Deverell said he couldn't have been happier with the win after having to manage and repair a minor toe injury.
"It was his best run by far since coming back from the toe injury and he is coming back to full fitness," Deverell said.
Litter brother Nail 'Em Fencer produced a brilliant first-up effort in winning his heat in 30.02s.
The black chaser brought up his 9th win from 22 starts.
