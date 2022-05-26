The Examiner
Buckle Up Elise blasts into County Oaks final

By Brennan Ryan
May 26 2022 - 2:00am
Buckle Up Elise narrowly wins her heat of the Country Oaks at Mowbray on Tuesday afternoon.

Buckle Up Elise will be vying for outright favouritism in next week's $8180 Devonport Country Oaks final (515m) after an impressive performance in the heats in Launceston on Tuesday afternoon.

