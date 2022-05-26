How far will you go for the truth on ancestry?

DAVID Bester (The Examiner, June 20) mentions that in 2016 state guidelines for Aboriginal recognition were replaced with Commonwealth protocols.
He then asks and I quote "How does a white government" determine who is Aboriginal and who is not? I'm not sure about that David, but if you really want the truth, maybe DNA testing would be the way to go. There may be a blood test to give you additional information, it's worth checking out for your own peace of mind, yes? Once proven, the person can be proud and stand up and be counted.
BARNABY Joyce's election night comments on the ABC regarding the possibility of a hung parliament was to advocate for another election - when politicians do not accept the people's vote, does Australia have a democracy? Eric Abetz's claim that the Liberal Party's loss was due to the party's turn to the left, and the possibility of Peter Dutton being elected as the next coalition leader will delight PM Anthony Albanese and Labor.
COUNCILLORS continue to ignore the plight of ratepayers faced with rising prices/costs from food price increases, water rates, fuel costs and the European war.
For example, local councils are proclaiming rate increases of 2.8 per cent, a crippling figure for pensioners and households with one income. In contrast, Melbourne City Council announced in the afternoon news (4pm, May 17) a rate increase of 1.75 per cent for the same period. This difference demonstrates more efficient management of services by MCC at a lower cost. It also reinforces the need for fewer Tasmanian councils and fewer councillors/aldermen.
Tasmanian ratepayers are forced to reimburse councillors almost $14 million annually to 29 councils. In return, we suffer rate increases every year for the next 10 years.
To achieve equity in local council operation ratepayers must first renovate our existing council system - reduce the number of councillors per council, ensure council activities extend only to roads, rates and rubbish, reduce the number of expensive senior staff, and abolish the LGAT.
NOW that the federal Labor Party is in government, all the previous criticism from both federal and state Labor parties concerning funding for Tasmania's hospitals should now be addressed, and all Tasmanians should look forward to a perfect health system in the state. Maybe Mr Albanese can advise the Tasmanian public when this will occur.
