The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | May 27, 2022

Updated May 26 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How far will you go for the truth on ancestry?


ABORIGINAL RECOGNITION

DAVID Bester (The Examiner, June 20) mentions that in 2016 state guidelines for Aboriginal recognition were replaced with Commonwealth protocols.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.