The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | May 28, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
May 27 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Out with the old, in the the new for the country

A NEW ERA OF HONESTY

WITH a new Prime Minister in Canberra, one who speaks the language of the ordinary and honest people of this great country, let's first have some honest facts about the under employment numbers working on part-time wages. Most supermarket employees on call-in basis are not on a living wage who can buy a house, or make plans for their future when they can't even afford to rent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.