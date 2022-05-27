Out with the old, in the the new for the country

WITH a new Prime Minister in Canberra, one who speaks the language of the ordinary and honest people of this great country, let's first have some honest facts about the under employment numbers working on part-time wages. Most supermarket employees on call-in basis are not on a living wage who can buy a house, or make plans for their future when they can't even afford to rent.
We need to do more for our young people, whatever happened to controlled rent where people paid a fair amount, not so the landlord could keep buying another property to decrease his taxation bill.
Laws need to change.
ONE of the headlines from (The Examiner, May 23) online edition states "Tasmanian healthcare services to reap $50 million cash injection following Labor win".
This is a fantastic promise, if it is fulfilled following the disappointment for Labor in the election result for Northern Tasmania.
So I say to Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer and the state government, don't let this promise disappear.
Likewise, let us all remember the unemployment rate of 3.9 per cent at the time of the federal election because this and many other promises made during the election campaign is how we will judge the success of the current federal government.
YET again the state government is calling for another 10 extra representatives to help govern the state.
I ask this question: do we need 35 of the same? It's a circus at times with what we have.
For such a small area, do we really need all these pollies? In regards to the Legislative Council, who for the life of me can understand or explain what their function is as one never sees or hears from them on a regular basis.
With the insults, tantrums and bully antics that are on display at times will be enough for me to turn off the TV, not read the paper and not even think about the radio.
Just maybe if the ones we have now began to behave like adults and put their differences aside, then maybe this lovely state would prosper to its full potential.
So, no extra cowboys, please.
LET'S hope Labor Treasurer Jim Chalmers, in overcoming budget challenges, is not relying on "cleaner and cheaper energy" - his description not mine. Isn't he aware that advanced economies like the US, the UK and those in Europe are already experiencing high energy costs? This is in spite of the advantage of being much more densely populated, allowing for lower per capita costs and also having significant nuclear energy generation.
And let's never forget their renewables proportion is still in the miserable 30s region, just imagine the chaos if it ever got into the 80s let alone 100. Any guesses whether the Greens/Teals would be satisfied with big increases in immigration plus lots of nuclear power stations so we could ditch that odious "laggard" description?
ON contacting the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania regarding the rabbit plague around the Prospect area, I was advised that this year has been a challenging year for rabbit control and they were aware of infestations across the state. Any given night I can have as many as 11 rabbits on my nature strip alone. They are eating all my garden and are in my backyard breeding. They have dug holes everywhere. Something needs to be done now.
The rest of their email is below:
"Ordinarily, our branch would be aiming to release calicivirus (the RHDV1-K5 strain) around February/March. Unfortunately, ongoing growing conditions for natural rabbit feed (namely, grass) has provided enough feed that rabbits would not be interested in eating calicivirus treated bait.
The growth of grass also encourages the female rabbits to breed, creating very young populations of rabbits. The strain of calicivirus we put out (RHDV1-K5) doesn't affect rabbits under the age of 12 weeks and if they are exposed to our strain of calicivirus, the rabbits can develop permanent immunity from calicivirus.
At this stage, we will not be able to release calicivirus until climatic and environmental conditions are optimal for best results.
We have more information on our website for other rabbit control options which also has a link to a page about poison control for rabbits."
