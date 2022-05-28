With tales about a near-death adventure while white-water rafting, an inspirational ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro, and mediaeval folklore about alchemists and peddlers, Launceston's Storytelling Night this week kept its small audience enthralled.
Held on the last Tuesday of the month at the Cock and Bull in Launceston, the audience was all welcome and applause - and beers - as participants stood in the spotlight to spin a yarn, whether it be truth or fiction, grave or jolly, long or short.
The stories last Tuesday evening ranged from a retelling by club founder Jeremy Torr of a tense encounter with armed Serbian border guards during his travels in the 1990s, to a tale by folklore aficionado Susan about a mediaeval peddler from Norfolk waiting on the London Bridge. Ultimately the peddler discovers a secret pot of gold, and uses the money to build a local church.
They kept the attention of the small mixed crowd, which met each conclusion with enthusiastic applause.
Jeremy Torr says he founded the club two years ago not as a reaction against social media, but as an effort to make sure "other types of social intercourse aren't marginalised".
Originally from England, he says on arriving in Tasmania, he was "amazed at the number of people I met with stories to tell. There was no real avenue for them to do that".
"It would be a shame if the stories that Tasmania has as part of its culture disappeared under a pool of social media likes and dislikes," he says.
Damian, a middle-aged telecoms business owner who recounted his white-water rafting experience in California, says he enjoys the club because stories are "part of being human".
"Stories are the diamonds we take from our worst times. When people are going through the shittiest times of their life, you can bet your bottom dollar they are storing up stories."
Terrill, an arts academic, said she was drawn to the elements of suspense and spontaneity on show at the storytelling club.
"You don't know what you're going to hear - it could be dangerous, it could be exciting, and I think that's why people come. It's not a controlled environment [...] there is an element of surprise and spontaneity," she said.
Others come simply to take in the atmosphere and companionship, and to sample a tipple or two on offer at the Cock & Bull pub.
"Just being able to come down, listen to a story, kick back and have a beer or two - that's the main thing," said Brendan, a retiree who told a story about being accosted by a Perth woman who mistook him for a long-lost relative.
Jeremy says the club is gearing up for its Storytelling Festival, to be held on the weekend of August 12-14, and featuring stories told by seasoned bards such as Hungarian wood carver Tamas Oszvald, and former teacher, journalist and police detective Jim Brown.
The festival is to take place at Launceston's Tramsheds Function Centre, and will also include workshops on traditional storytelling, editing, writing and public speaking.
