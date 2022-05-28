The Examiner
Thrilling yarns spun at storytelling night ahead of Launceston Storytelling Festival

BS
By Ben Seeder
May 28 2022 - 5:00am
FOLKLORE: Storyteller Susan recounts the tale of a Norfolk peddler waiting on London Bridge for good news. Picture: Supplied

With tales about a near-death adventure while white-water rafting, an inspirational ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro, and mediaeval folklore about alchemists and peddlers, Launceston's Storytelling Night this week kept its small audience enthralled.

BS

Ben Seeder

Journalist

