4 Bed | 2 Bath | 3 Car
This stunningly presented 4-bedroom family home, is nestled in the lush White Hills vineyard region. Situated on 5.77 hectares of flat rich pasture, this is the property for horse lovers and hobby farmers alike.
This immaculately presented country-style, dual-level, brick family home will have you under its spell the moment you turn up the welcoming private driveway.
The wrap around verandah has views out over the circular driveway and structured hedged garden with magnificent Westerly sunsets. Above it is the second-level bedroom windows taking in that sun.
A large custom-made wood heater keeps the home toasty throughout winter months. The very sunny pine country kitchen is well equipped and combines the dining area perfectly.
Offering access through timber glass French doors to that large glassed undercover alfresco space at the rear of the home. This very generous glassed- in alfresco area is the perfect all-weather entertaining space with a built-in BBQ area and unlimited views of the garden as it captures the sun most of the day.
The ground floor includes three bedrooms two with built-in robes, laundry, a large central family bathroom with shower and double vanity plus a separate toilet for convenience.
Heading upstairs to the parents' retreat, the generous master bedroom features both walk-in and built-in storage plus a huge luxurious en-suite with double vanity, large bath, separate shower, and toilet.
