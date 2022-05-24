The Examiner
Tasmanian Government not committing to power bill relief payments, despite providing them in election years

By Adam Holmes
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
The government says power bills in Tasmania have been coming down, but it offered a $125 payment to concession holders last year anyway - three days out from an election.

The Tasmanian Government has not committed to providing a winter energy supplement in the upcoming budget, despite these being provided in 2018 and 2021 - just prior to state elections.

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

