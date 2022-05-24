Gallery: Auskickers shine bright under UTAS lights

Wynyard and Burnie Auskickers had their chance to shine, playing at half-time of the Hawthorn versus Brisbane AFL match at UTAS Stadium on Sunday.
The Hawks won a thrilling round-10 encounter 18.9 (117) to 17.10 (112).
Advertisement
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs captured these snaps.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.