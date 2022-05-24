Compulsory council voting in Tasmania could be good

Compulsory voting in Tasmanian local government elections should have been in place long before Nic Street surprised councils on Monday by announcing the state government's plans to ensure it is in place before October's scheduled polls.
Councils and opposition parties have since made noise about their disappointment of not being properly consulted about the decision by the fairly fresh Local Government Minister, despite it being mooted a decade ago and talked about regularly.
Advertisement
Tasmania is one of the last states not to have local government compulsory voting, which is bemusing considering exercising your democratic right at both a federal and state level is a must. A pedestrian percentage of people have been voting in local government elections for decades with just 58 per cent of eligible Tasmanians returning a postal ballot in 2018.
People in rural areas tend to be more engaged in council elections and who is going to represent them, while those in larger population centres such as Launceston, Devonport and Hobart are disengaged.
It is a well-documented fact that Tasmania is over-governed and many councils struggle to find enough councillors to fill positions.
So if people have so little interest why should voting be compulsory?
Well, hopefully, it might spark some interest and a greater understanding of the closest level of government to the people.
People will be forced to take it more seriously and candidates will have to work harder for your vote. Councils are now so must more than rates, road and rubbish.
They are heavily involved in strategic planning, community services and support and community issues such as climate change and LGBTIQ+ gender diversity initiatives. It's an important function and people should have a greater say in who is representing them.
However, all the councils in Northern Tasmania told The Examiner they were not consulted before the announcement.
Making a decision that will enact widespread change to a sector of government surely requires some level of consultation - imagine if this was a section of the community that had been dealt with this top-down approach. It has made the announcement unpalatable for some, and councillors are now scrambling to understand the proposal's full ramifications.
For some it will be a hindrance, and for others it will be welcome, but let's hope that moving forward all councillors will be able to have their say and be heard at the table.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.