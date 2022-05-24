The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial | May 25, 2022

By Editorial
Updated May 24 2022 - 10:40pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Compulsory council voting in Tasmania could be good

Compulsory voting in Tasmanian local government elections should have been in place long before Nic Street surprised councils on Monday by announcing the state government's plans to ensure it is in place before October's scheduled polls.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.