Don't despair, good trout times continue

These are Brushy Lagoon, Huntsman Lake, the Tamar River downstream from the Lower Charles St Bridge and the West Tamar Road Bridge over the South Esk River, Pioneer Lake, Great Lake (except for Canal Bay), Lake Barrington, parts of the River Leven downstream from Whisky Creek, Craigbourne Dam, Meadowbank Lake, Lake King William, the River Derwent downstream from New Norfolk Bridge, the Huon River downstream from Huonville Bridge and Lakes Burbury and Pedder.