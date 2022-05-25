Don't despair, good trout times continue

Although most Tasmanian trout waters close this Sunday, some do remain open for angling all year.
These are Brushy Lagoon, Huntsman Lake, the Tamar River downstream from the Lower Charles St Bridge and the West Tamar Road Bridge over the South Esk River, Pioneer Lake, Great Lake (except for Canal Bay), Lake Barrington, parts of the River Leven downstream from Whisky Creek, Craigbourne Dam, Meadowbank Lake, Lake King William, the River Derwent downstream from New Norfolk Bridge, the Huon River downstream from Huonville Bridge and Lakes Burbury and Pedder.
Advertisement
Great Lake's water level has risen slightly and it could still be worth fishing.
According to one informed angler, boaters there have been reporting good catches of sizeable trout in very good nick still taking wet flies and lures trolled at all depths.
Although brownie numbers are likely to fall as they spawn, nice bags of rainbows may well continue.
The recent Trout Weekend drew around 2500 people to Liawenee in pleasant weather.
Meanwhile, a further 2100 of those wild brown Great Lake trout have gone into Four Springs Lake.
Down East, anglers well out over the Shelf off Schouten Island were happy with catches after fishing down to 900 metres in brine slightly warmer than closer to shore.
They boated several bluefin tuna, an albacore and hefty gemfish along with tasty gurnard and a hapuku of 15 kilograms.
Arthurs Lake 2.73 (metres from spilling)
Great Lake 13.38
Little Pine Lagoon 1.14
Penstock Lagoon 0.22
Woods Lake 1.55
Lake St Clair 1.43
Lake King William 12.60
Lake Echo 6.61
Bronte Lagoon 1.29
Bradys Lake 0.40
Advertisement
Laughing Jack Lagoon 7.02
Meadowbank 0.24
Lake Plimsoll 1.81
Lake Murchison 11.76
Lake Mackintosh 4.98
Lake Rosebery 0.45
Advertisement
Lake Pieman 2.25
Lake Mackenzie 3.50
Lake Rowallan 7.24
Lake Parangana 2.02
Lake Cethana 2.04
Lake Barrington 4.93
Advertisement
Lake Gairdner 3.90
Lake Pedder 1.23
Lake Gordon 33.03
Lake Leake 0.38
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.