Old Scotch's Zoe Bourne is now three votes ahead in the NTFAW premier MVP count.
The Thistle impressed in her team's round-seven victory against Scottsdale.
Meanwhile, it's a three-way tie in the men's premier competition with Bracknell's Matty Dennis and Hillwood's Isaac Thompson catching up to Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens.
East Coast's Chris Novy still leads the division one men's while South Launceston's Aprille Crooks has jumped to top spot in the women's.
The coaches vote for the best players from senior matches in men's and women's divisions.
The coaches select the three best players from the match. Each coach shall select 3,2,1 best players from the match.
Each coach must give at least one player from the opposing team a 3, 2 or 1 vote. A player from the losing team can't receive 3 votes.
