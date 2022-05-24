Tasmania JackJumpers' performance in the NBL grand final attracted a record number of eyes for the league.
While the result didn't go their way, swept 3-0 at the hands of the Sydney Kings, the matches delivered a 133 per cent increase in ESPN viewership from last year's Melbourne United and Perth Wildcats series.
Supporters also made an impact in person, with a record-breaking crowd of 16,149 people at game three in Sydney.
"Despite another year of challenges, the NBL strengthened its position on the Australian sporting landscape," NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said.
"We can't thank our fans enough for their loyalty over the past two years.
"Increased ratings for the grand final series and throughout the entire season, plus strong attendances, showed significant growth of our fanbase with a new wave of supporters now following the league.
"We thank ESPN, and all our media partners, for their terrific promotion and coverage this season, and for their flexibility through the early months of fixture disruption."
