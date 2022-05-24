The Tasmanian Government will introduce a new criminal offence for people in authority who fail to protect children or young people from sexual abuse committed by an adult within that organisation.
The Criminal Code will also be amended to add a presumption that children under 17 cannot be considered to have consented to sexual intercourse when a person is in a position of authority over them.
The proposals were among a range of policy updates provided by Premier Jeremy Rockliff in his first formal response to allegations raised in the opening weeks of the Commission of Inquiry into child abuse in Tasmania's public institutional settings.
The new laws are intended to be passed by the end of the year.
At the end of the public hearings, Mr Rockliff will also provide a formal apology on behalf of the Tasmanian Parliament to all people and victim-survivors of abuse who have been failed by government institutions.
President of the commission, Marcia Neave AO, had earlier said the government should not wait until the final report is delivered in August next year before taking action in areas of concern.
A $26.1 million funding commitment over four years will add 72 full-time equivalent staff in the Department of Education to give every public school access to a safeguarding officer - some schools at 0.2 FTE, some at 1, depending on the size and need.
The positions will begin to be filled from term 4.
A further $2.2 million will be provided for a "whole of government response unit" to matters raised in the Commission of Inquiry, should further reforms be needed in the coming 12 months.
The government will provide an additional $5.4 million for the Advice and Referral Line. The ARL had been subject to criticism during the commission hearings, with claims it is severely under-resourced to cope with the amount of contacts it receives from the community.
The Teachers Registration Board will receive $758,000 in additional funding for investigators to handle complaints and disciplinary processes. The TRB had also highlighted the constraints it was facing.
A further four full-time equivalent senior support staff will be appointed for the Department of Education, along with eight more psychologists and eight social workers.
Mr Rockliff said the government would continue to monitor the commission should more changes be needed.
"The government will continue to respond to what we hear through the commission, and to its recommendations in due course with heart and humanity. With empathy, with kindness and with care," he said.
The commission had heard evidence about the immense workload pressures facing social workers, who are almost solely responding to critical incidents in schools - including abuse disclosures - rather than their core role of reducing barriers to education.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the increase in psychologists and social workers was not enough, citing figures showing there is on average one school psychologist for every 770 students, and one social worker for 683 students.
The government had faced criticism for not having implemented all recommendations from the child abuse royal commission more than five years ago.
Among those was a lack of a child and youth safe organisations framework, which Mr Rockliff said was being progressed.
It includes legislated child safe standards and a reportable conduct scheme, resulting in all organisations, businesses, clubs, services and associations having policies in place to prevent child sexual assault.
An independent oversight body will monitor each organisation's investigation if an abuse allegation is made.
Mr Rockliff said victim-survivors would be involved in developing this model.
"It is important to me that people with a lived experience of child sexual abuse in institutional settings are involved in the development and implementation of this child and youth safe organisations framework," he said.
"That is why we will establish an advisory panel made up of adult victim-survivors of child sexual abuse in institutional settings and family or friends of victim-survivors."
All Tasmanian state servants will have access to two special leave days to participate in the Commission of Inquiry if they have evidence to provide.
The government's decision to abolish Communities Tasmania and add its child safety components to the expanded Department of Education, Children and Young People has also been criticised by Labor and unions, who argue such a reform should wait until the Commission of Inquiry finishes.
Labor highlighted how a similar move in South Australia had been a precursor to its own royal commission into child abuse, and had since been reversed.
But Mr Rockliff said he believed the reform in Tasmania was "a very important path" and it "makes sense" to put child safety responsibilities under the same banner as education.
He said the new department's work would be informed by the child and student wellbeing strategy.
Other new policies raised in the premier's speech to parliament on Tuesday included looking into ways to address information sharing barriers in Tasmania when it comes to child abuse.
The commission had heard evidence of the state's Personal Information Privacy Act preventing some agencies being able to share information, and public servants being unclear about how it operates. The law prevents victim-survivors from knowing the status of investigations and the outcome.
The public service's code of conduct investigation process - ED5 - had also been criticised for being traumatic for victim-survivors. Mr Rockliff said the government will look at ways to make it "much more sensitive to the needs of victim-survivors".
Other concerns raised included the government's past "aggressive" approach to civil litigation from victim-survivors. Mr Rockliff said a "review" will occur to make sure this process is not traumatic.
As of March, 684 claims have been made to the national redress scheme in relation to Tasmanian Government institutions, although these result in far smaller payouts than civil suits.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
