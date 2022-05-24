It's time to whip out your paint brush - Sheffield's beloved Mural Fest is preparing for another year.
However, it's not just Kentish set to benefit from 2022's event, with the organisers busily making arrangements for a statewide mural trail once the competition wraps up.
Called the Tasmanian Mural Trail, the works from this year's nine finalists will be returned to the towns where the artists painted them, rather than being sold like in previous years.
Arts Manager Julian Bale said the sky was the limit for what the works could look like.
"No matter what you think it's going to look like, you can bet your bottom dollar it'll be different," he said.
Organisers are currently seeking expressions of interest, with Mural Fest set for November 7 - 11.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
