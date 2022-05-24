The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

AusCann reports progress on DermaCann medicinal cannabis product for dogs

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated May 24 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cannabis

A Tasmanian-linked medicinal cannabis company has reported progress with its anti-inflammatory medication for dogs with skin problems.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.