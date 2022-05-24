The Tasmanian branch of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia is urging people to get their influenza vaccinations, with cases predicted to rise this Winter.
Tasmanian guild president Helen O'Byrne said although pharmacies across the state had seen a significant uptake of influenza vaccines, positive flu cases were also on the rise.
Advertisement
In a statement on Tuesday Ms O'Byrne said local flu cases had been at a historical low for the past two seasons, but open borders and loosened restrictions meant all states and territories should experience a surge in flu cases.
"Tasmania is already seeing an uptick of notifiable cases this month," Ms O'Byrne said.
Ms O'Byrne warned that Tasmania's regional health capacity was at risk of becoming strained if flu cases spiked amongst an unvaccinated population.
"There's definitely the potential for there to be a real problem with capacity with our health services, if there is a real surge of the flu,"
"I think it would be very wise for everybody to get their flu vaccines if they possibly can, considering that we're hitting around 1000 cases a day of COVID".
On Monday, Queensland announced free flu jabs after recording a 132 per cent rise in cases, something that Ms O'Byrne said should also be adopted in Tasmania.
The guild president said it was especially important to make sure younger children were vaccinated, and urged the state government to drop the current influenza vaccination age from 10 to five to match COVID-19 vaccination guidelines.
"This is the case in most other states and territories at this time, most of them have come on board with that. And we think that it would absolutely improve the rates of vaccination in that age group," she said.
"We wish our government would take on that idea as well in Tasmania, just to prevent it from becoming a problem over Winter,"
"It's about ensuring points of access within our communities and recognising that pharmacies provide an ideal setting and often have already established relationships with parents," she said.
With concerns that COVID and influenza cases could spike in tandem, the department of health is running free pop-up vaccination clinics for priority groups across regional areas over the next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.