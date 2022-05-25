Northern Tasmania's football future looks strong, with the NTJFA winning two representative games at Prospect on Sunday.
With under-16 boys, under-17 girls and under-14 boys matches played against the NWFL, the Northern side won the latter two, improving from the one match won in March.
The March win came in the under-14 boys and they repeated their effort with a 8.9 (57) to 4.5 (29) victory.
Chase Mijts was named the NTJFA's best on ground, with Rye Stewart flying the flag for NWFL.
The next game was the under-17 girls' clash, which saw the Northern side produce a thumping 9.9 (63) to 1.2 (8) win over the North-West counterparts.
Grace Weldon was the home side's strongest, with Maya Harding earning the North-West honours.
The NWFL's victory came in the under-16 boys, with a 11.16 (82) to 5.4 (34) result.
As Rylee McHenry (NTJFA) and Lenny Douglas (NWFL) took the best afield honours, the NTJFA came back strongly in the last term after trailing by 62 at three-quarter-time.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
