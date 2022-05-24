Australia must move with the times, world on electric vehicles

RATHER than putting the question about electric vehicle availability to the Greens, Cyril Patmore would do better to demand an answer from the former Morrison government, which failed to show any vision or leadership about the issue during the last 10 years (The Examiner, May 13).
The uptake of EVs in other countries has been rapid, in large part due to government-led incentives to enable people to more easily transition from petrol-fuelled vehicles, and in establishing EV charging stations in multiple publicly accessible venues, making EVs a more affordable and viable option.
Instead, Australia is now the dumping ground for vehicles car manufacturers can no longer sell elsewhere.
The rollout of EVs here would be a good deal faster, therefore, if we had a government that recognised the world has moved on, and the era of fossil fuels must end.
MY thanks go out to the Australian Christian Lobby for their full-page advertisement (The Examiner, May 18), reminding me that Bridget Archer voted against Christian schools, she's got my vote.
Hopefully, that's the first government step toward banning all religious-based schools.
Schools that teach children the Bible, with the approval of their parents should all be charged with child cruelty.
It is horribly cruel and pathologically narcissistic to convince children that they will be horrifically tortured for an eternity for not sharing your illogical and irrational beliefs.
Remember, we are all born atheists until someone starts telling us lies.
I CONGRATULATE Bridget Archer MHR on her re-election to the federal government electoral seat of Bass.
To hold this seat in light of the massive groundswell of nationwide public opinion expressed against Scott Morrison, in particular, and the Liberal Party of Australia, in general, is a personal triumph for Ms Archer.
To have done so demonstrates the high regard the majority of electors hold for Ms Archer as a consequence of her heroic stand against the former Morrison government's proposed amendments to the anti-discrimination laws of this nation.
She had the guts to cross the floor of parliament in defiance of Mr Morrison.
In light of the extraordinary results achieved by the Climate 200 Teals in this election, at the expense of the LPA, could Ms Archer reflect the face of a new LPA?
Could she indeed lead it? Watch this space.
CONSCIOUS that our lands had been stolen, it took decades of internal discussion before the Aboriginal community agreed for TAC to allow our language to be used on geographic places.
Our old people had names for every river, creek, hill, bay and so on. Use our language was not unconditional: the government had to respect the privileged access it was being given. At first things went well but, against our wishes, the government set up panels to decide who could submit Aboriginal language for dual-naming.
It became so farcical that TAC, on behalf of our people, withdrew from the process.
Now, anyone can nominate made-up words for geographical features. Our language is being manipulated by this government for its own political ends in total disrespect for the Aboriginal relationship with our language. We have asked Minister Jaensch to reform the corrupted dual naming process but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.
SOUTHERN Cross celebrations to mark 60 years of television in Northern Tasmania bring back many happy memories for those of us who were children at that time, exciting times indeed. Though many of us did not get television in our lounge rooms for a long time after, many families shared their good fortune by inviting friends and neighbours to visit and watch a programme or two.
Our elderly aunt next door would come to the fence at five o'clock and "cooee" for us children to go over and watch The Mickey Mouse Club. It would be a very sad day if they were away or had visitors.
The walk home from school each afternoon was made more exciting as we watched to see if any more houses had a shiny new antenna attached to the chimney. We lived in hope that one day it would be our house.
Congratulations Southern Cross on 60 magical years.
