Letters to the editor | May 25, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated May 24 2022 - 3:05am, first published 1:54am
Australia must move with the times, world on electric vehicles

ELECTRIC VEHICLES UPTAKE

RATHER than putting the question about electric vehicle availability to the Greens, Cyril Patmore would do better to demand an answer from the former Morrison government, which failed to show any vision or leadership about the issue during the last 10 years (The Examiner, May 13).

