Tasmania Tridents have made a strong start to their second Bowls Premier League campaign.
Debuting in the tournament earlier this year, the Tridents have a win-loss record of 5-2 after day two of competition as they strive for a maiden finals berth in the competition which is a shortened version of a traditional bowls game.
The impressive win-loss record has the Tasmanian side sitting equal on points with the tournament's leaders but several close matches have the Tridents' score difference as -16.
Made up of two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rebecca Van Asch, Mark Nitz and Taelyn Male, the Mark Strochnetter-coached side played five games on Tuesday.
They started with a tie-break win over Gold Coast Hawks, defeating them 4-11 5-4 1-0.
According to Van Asch, tie-breaks have been a major focus of the Tridents in the lead-up to the tournament.
"One of the things that we took out of the last session was that we lost a lot in tie-breakers and that really hurt us in the long run," she said last week.
"We're really focusing on if we do get to tie-breaks then it's really important that we convert those to wins."
They suffered their first loss in the second game, going down to Brisbane Pirates 7-6 9-2 but were able to bounce back quickly against the reigning premiers, the Sydney Lions.
With the Lions sporting the same trio they had for their victorious campaign, the Tridents defeated them 2-4 6-5 1-0 to continue their strong tie-break record that haunted them last year.
They furthered that strong form by claiming another in the sudden-death style, defeating Adelaide Pioneers 5-4 1-7 1-0 to lead into their Kayo-televised match-up against Melbourne Pulse with only one defeat under their belts.
But they couldn't make it a hat-trick of tie-break wins as they went down 4-5 8-0 1-0.
Their stacked Tuesday came after they entered the day on top of the ladder, winning both of their Monday clashes.
Effective uses of the powerplay saw wins over Moama Steamers and Melbourne Extreme.
Losing the first set 4-6 against the Streamers, an eight-shot powerplay swung the second to a 12-3 win before Male produced a magnificent drive on the last bowl of the tie-break to seal the deal.
The Extreme win looked closer on the scoreboard but Strochnetter's powerplay call created another eight-shot performance while they trailed 1-5 in the second set, swinging momentum to eventually win 6-5 9-6.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
