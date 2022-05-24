The Examiner
Opinion

State may not be immune from voter shift

By David Adams
May 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLIMATE FOR CHANGE: Tasmania, like the rest of the country, moved away from supporting the traditional parties, a trend that may be reflected in the next state election. Picture: Paul Scambler

In the election last weekend some 40 per cent of Tasmanians did not vote for Liberal or Labor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.