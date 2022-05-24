State may not be immune from voter shift

In the election last weekend some 40 per cent of Tasmanians did not vote for Liberal or Labor.
While some of this was a protest vote against the Morrison government, the underlying trend both here and on the mainland was away from the traditional parties.
Advertisement
So what are some of the implications for Tasmania into the future?
On the results from this election, and factoring in the nuances of the Tasmanian proportional Hare-Clark system, the numbers in the House of Assembly would probably be nine Labor, nine Liberal and seven Green/Independents.
On that basis alone we should not expect the major parties to talk up restoring the House to 35 members as the numbers there would be 12 Labor, 12 Liberal and 11 Greens/Independents.
But it does suggest the tired minority government equals disaster mantra that has dominated recent Tasmanian elections will be less effective.
Even if Labor reaches a majority in the House of Representatives they will have a minority in the Senate and I doubt if the sky will fall in any time soon.
By the next Tasmanian election we will have had some experience of how 'new' blocks of representatives can influence the policies of both Labor and the Liberals.
In the federal House of Representatives the independents including our own Andrew Wilke, will have an opportunity to influence core policies about climate change, integrity in government, women and inequality.
In the Senate we should do well with an influential block of our two Greens and possibly two Jacqui Lambie Network Senators alongside the mainstream parties.
For Tasmania there is a risk the Albanese government will want to reward those states that backed Labor, especially Western Australia, which does not bode well for Tasmania receiving a fair slice of the GST pie.
Or for our influence in Canberra where we may only have one Labor representative in the House of Representatives, depending on the outcome in Lyons.
The Teal independents' focus on integrity and accountability in government should be a warning to the current Liberal Tasmanian government that voters now expect higher levels of transparency in politics.
Hopefully they will be carefully reading the Tasmanian Integrity Commission Discussion Paper on lobbying reforms released last week, and will finally introduce credible laws on disclosing political donations more than four years after promising to do so.
The challenge in Tasmania for Labor and Liberal is how to gain or win back those protest, independent and green voters.
Since the Teals are closely aligned philosophically to the Greens this will be tricky.
But the Teal movement is demonstrating that it can attract both Liberal and Labor votes by having a high candidate profile (preferably women), a simple set of messages, not appearing radical or disruptive and being grass roots.
The Greens also have a challenge with the Teal independents' focus on climate change conjoined with integrity in government, women and inequality.
If the Tasmanian Greens were able capture this space from the likes of Andrew Wilke then in Tasmania their vote would be at around 20 to 25 per cent at the equal expense of Liberal and Labor.
Advertisement
However, if Labor and Liberal can regain this growing centre ground and/or Tasmanian Teal candidates emerge, the Green vote would collapse.
The Teal movement has a cappuccino scent to it, and while it would resonate in some places in Tasmania such as West Hobart, overall we have very few suburbs or towns dominated by relatively affluent professional groups.
Andrew Wilke was ahead of his time in Clark and notably took over the seat from Labor's Duncan Kerr.
Most of the successful Teal candidates were in electorates where the household income is double that of most Tasmanian households so we need to be careful projecting outcomes to Tasmania.
But the Teal movement is demonstrating that it can attract both Liberal and Labor votes by having a high candidate profile (preferable women), a simple set of messages, not appearing radical or disruptive and, being grass roots.
In Tasmania many climate change issues such as coal and gas are not as central as they are elsewhere, at least not yet central enough for people to change their voting behaviours.
Advertisement
Similarly, we score well on most climate-related global indicators notwithstanding the worrying array of problems popping up, most recently the declining health of our rivers.
However, this is changing, and as more Tasmanians increase their education levels and become more engaged in civic matters the more likely the Teal trend will emerge here.
In many ways the plethora of similar elections commitments from the Liberals and Labor means that the overall policy outcome for Tasmania may not be noticeably different in the short term.
In the longer term, the main implications are for the next state election where on the results of this election there will not be a majority Tasmanian government in the foreseeable future.
Or more positively we should look forward to creative partnership arrangements in our Parliament, for and on behalf of all Tasmanians.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.