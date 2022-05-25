Last season's Women's Statewide Cup final heartache is driving Launceston United to go a step further and claim the trophy this year.
United took the lead against Olympia in last season's showpiece at KGV before untimely goals either side of half-time and a broken wrist for the influential Madi Gilpin led to a 3-1 loss.
Having seen off South Hobart in a quarter-final penalty shootout and leading the league with a 100 per cent start, co-coaches Lynden Prince and Frank Compton are determined to bring home some silverware and could yet do so at a venue familiar to both.
United travel to Taroona's picturesque Kelvedon Park for Saturday's semi-final and, with Devonport facing Kingborough at Lightwood Park, there is the possibility of an all-Northern decider.
The final has been scheduled to be played at Lightwood Park, Kingston, on Monday, June 13, but if United and Devonport both progress, the teams would prefer to meet up north and save a combined 14 hours of travel and expense for the two sides.
Already due to host the NPL Development League and under-20 statewide cup finals, Riverside's Windsor Park looms as the most likely venue and would represent something of a homecoming for the United bosses who both previously coached at Olympic.
Prince said the Statewide Cup sits high on United's priorities for the season.
"That was our discussion pre-season that we still had the opportunity to get to a final and this time we want to win it," he said.
"Olympia beat us last year but we had a fair bit of the game we just needed to take our chances and it was a tough call to lose Madi when we did.
"Our number one target this year was to get back and try and win it. We'll worry about the league after that."
Gilpin (ankle) and Nichola Clark (COVID) were both on the bench for Saturday's 5-4 win at Clarence but made a huge impact after the team trailed at half-time.
"Gilps was so good in the midfield second half and Nicky was very strong at the back," Prince added.
"We had to give them all a bit of a spray at half-time because they just weren't switched on.
"It felt a bit like winning a cup final to keep the momentum going and we now take that into the cup semi-final at Taroona.
"It's a tough ask because their ground is a bit small to what we're used to and we find it hard to play there, but hopefully we'll get the job done."
