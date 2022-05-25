The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Northern Rangers women's coach Stephen Pearce reflects on Northern Championship progression

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
May 25 2022 - 12:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from Northern Rangers' 5-3 win over Riverside on Saturday. Picture: Floyd Jones

Northern Rangers women's coach Stephen Pearce said the club is reaping the benefits of its decision to pull out of statewide competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.