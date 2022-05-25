Northern Rangers women's coach Stephen Pearce said the club is reaping the benefits of its decision to pull out of statewide competition.
Having enjoyed some success under Lino Sciulli in NPL Tasmania, the club made the call to pull out and focus on regional competitions and are now challenging for titles in both men's and women's Northern Championships.
Advertisement
Pearce said there is a good buzz around the NTCA Ground.
"It's three years we've been out of the NPL and we're starting to rebuild because that gutted the club," he said.
"We lost 10 players and obviously then the lower grades suffer as well, but I think it was the right decision.
"There's no way we were big enough given the population of Launnie. Riverside are struggling a bit now. City are doing OK but they're a massive club with four or five generations behind them. We're barely 20 years old."
Having played a game more, Burnie United lead the women's Northern Championship with six wins, one draw and one loss. Rangers sit second with five wins and two draws from seven but reigning champions Ulverstone have only played five games, winning them all, including a 6-2 thumping of Burnie.
Rangers finished second last season, 13 points behind an Ulverstone team which won 20 of their 21 games.
Peter Savill's side are dominating the men's competition, winning all seven fixtures to date including a 7-1 at Riverside on Saturday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.