Northern Pennant concluded with a handicap final at Riverside, a district final at St Helens and a division two match at Mowbray.
Tam O Shanter had a free pass into the handicap final at Riverside and Scottsdale overcame Mowbray last week to be their opponent.
Played under cloudy skies with a nippy wind, Scottsdale had the early ascendancy but once the sun broke through onto the well-manicured Riverside course, they raced away to win the final 6-1.
The Krushka family had a day out with Shaun, Riley and Jasper all victorious, captain Jock Ferguson, John Wood and Phil Knight all had strong wins whilst Steven Ratcliffe was the solo victor for Tam O Shanter.
Congratulations to both teams for the great spirit the match was played in and to Riverside for providing their course and assistance for the finals.
The district final between Bicheno and Launceston division three teams was played at St Helens golf club and the tight match ended with Launceston winning 4 games to 3.
James Pyke, Troy Krushka and Michael Routledge were victors for Bicheno and the travelling Launceston team were best served by James Lord, Derek Lynch, Michael French and captain Greg Sawford, who put the icing on the cake with an 8-7 victory.
Launceston division three will now tackle the state title semifinals next week at Ulverstone. Their opponent is Royal Hobart.
They will be joined by their division one and two clubmates with Launceston division two managing the clean sweep of the season's matches after soundly beating Prospect Vale at the neutral Mowbray course 6-1.
Launceston division one will play Tasmania Golf Club whilst division two will play Royal Hobart. All finals will be played at Devonport on Sunday. Division one over 36 holes, divisions two and three over 18 holes.
Footgolf continues at Riverside with nine holes taking approximately 50 minutes to play. Games are available Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday by booking at the pro shop on 6327 4043. Current costs are $8 for children and $12 for adults.
Women's pennant semi-finals and finals will take place at North West Bay Golf Club on May 28-29.
Being held in the south of the state, the Southern team gets a free pass into the final whilst the North and North-West battle out the semi-final to determine the team that plays the final.
In division one, Launceston play Burnie/Wynyard for the right to play Royal Hobart on the Sunday.
In division two, Launceston play Seabrook with the winner advancing to play Claremont. Division three sees Launceston play Sheffield, with the advancing victor battling the home team, North West Bay.
The North West Bay Golf Club will permit players to practice on their course on Friday, May 27, by arrangement with the club.
Please contact North West Bay Golf Club on (03) 6267 2166 to make arrangements for your team's practice round. At this time, please also advise your club's catering requirements.
All pennant matches will be played as handicap match play. Divisions 1, 2 & 3 players will give a maximum of eight strokes.
The pennant finals will be under the management and control of the Golf Australia TR&R and the Golf Operations Manager of Golf Tasmania.
A fascinating weekend of golf awaits and whether in the South or North-West of the state, interested persons are encouraged to attend these golfing events.
Just a reminder that the St Helens June tournament to be held on June 11-12 has great prizes on offer for their event.
Women and men have stroke events on the Saturday and a 4bbb on the Sunday. Entry forms are at clubs and closing date is June 4. Enquiries: Brett Inmon (Captain) 0418 989 061.
