Stefan a'Campo wants to see the Launceston Art Centre become a hub for the art community, as he prepares to take over the family-run business.
Mr a'Campo had only decided to take over the city's only professional art supply store from his father Simon and step-mother Megan a few months before Simon's unexpected and tragic death.
"We had a meeting in which we discussed what was going to happen, but it was going to be more gradual," he said.
But now the heir to the business, who returned to Launceston from the mainland three years ago, will step into the role of owner in the next few months.
"I'm not trying to change what the art centre is, I want to carry on his legacy. And then also make him proud and improve it, and take it to where he couldn't," he said.
"I don't want to be seen as just an art store. I want the centre to be an arts hub to support the art scene here in Launceston, because if the art scene grows here, everyone benefits and the more that there is, I think the better," Mr a'Campo said.
The store is one of the few places in the region to stock supplies for professional and amateur artists across a variety of disciplines, as well as offering custom framing and photo restoration services.
With the only supply alternatives being Hobart or online, the store's services are something the new owner believes makes the business an important part of the area's art community.
"We have people coming from Devonport, Bernie. People from two, three hours up Northwest come here about once a month," he said.
After spending eight years in Melbourne, Mr a'Campo said he returned to a city culturally and artistically reinvigorated.
"When I left there didn't seem to be much going on. But now there are galleries everywhere. And there's street art everywhere and the council is a bit more open."
Megan a'Campo opened the store with Simon in the 90s as a photo restoration business, but transitioned to supplies after moving to Invermay in the early 2000s.
Ms a'Campo said after spending the better part of three decades building the business it had become a part of her life, but the time was right to pass the business along to the next generation.
"I should thank the arts community. It is a community and they're an amazing group of people. It's been a privilege to get to know so many of them - now, it's Stefan's turn."
Asked what would come next, Ms a'Campo joked there was always something to do.
"I keep threatening that there are certain things I'll have to come back for - canvas stretching, fixing crooked needlework, things like that," she said.
