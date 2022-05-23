The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston Kart Club hosts 14th annual Phil Goss Memorial race

Updated May 24 2022 - 12:15am, first published May 23 2022 - 11:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston Kart Club hosted the 14th annual Phil Goss Memorial which would be the first race meeting held under lights at the Archerville circuit since 2014.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.