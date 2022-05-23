Launceston Kart Club hosted the 14th annual Phil Goss Memorial which would be the first race meeting held under lights at the Archerville circuit since 2014.
Eighty-five competitors, including two from interstate, were provided with tough conditions courtesy of consistent rain.
Cadet 9 was won by Launceston's Ethan Youd who took the lead from eventual second-place finisher Logan Potter, of Hobart, on lap four of 12. Third and fourth places went to Launceston pair Harry Warmsley and Ollie Garwood.
Cadet 12 was dominated by Smithton's Lucas Furphy who was like a duck to water winning the wet final convincingly from Launceston's Ayrton Myers and Jack Kalbfell.
KA4 junior light was the race of the night with the top three finishers separated by just over a second. Launceston's George MacMillan won from Harrison Duske with third taken by Emilie Williams, who had won the previous three races but was involved in a first-corner incident.
KA4 junior heavy was convincingly won by Denzil Sargent who continued his hot form after finishing third in the Victorian championship a few weeks ago. Second place went to North-West's Cameron Jeffrey with Marcel Byrne third.
KA4 masters was easily won by Johnathan Males after the previously-unbeaten Shane Stonehouse made a small mistake while leading, dropping him well down the field. Anthony McCullagh finished a comfortable second with David Parry just holding off Hobart's James Bresnehan for third.
TaG 125 restricted light was won by statewide series leader Nigel Hildyard closely followed by previously-undefeated Joel Clements and Ben Dobson.
For the second race meeting in a row, TaG 125 restricted medium was a showdown between the Sheahen brothers. Older brother Troy was victorious over Allan by 0.745 seconds as third place went to North-West's Matthew Harris.
TaG 125 restricted heavy was won by Joshua Gadsby who made a last-lap move to overtake David Fidler as Dallas Harris came third.
KA3 senior light saw a dominant performance from Hobart's pole-sitter Fletcher Bellars. Second place went to Gemma Wyllie who continued her strong form from Burnie a few weeks back. Hobart's Philip Cowles dropped down the order at the start but fought back to finish third.
KA3 senior medium was won by Jordie Distill after a last-lap passing move over Nathan Zuj, proving his regular trips to the Australian Karting Championship are paying off. Third and fourth place went to heat winners Daniel Hinds and Troy Stone.
For the first time since 2017, the Phil Goss Memorial returned to its original 21-lap format. A field of 12, including five former state champions, faced a pole shuffle which proved popular among spectators.
The most successful drivers in the shuffle were Launceston Kart Club president Mick Dalton, who made his long-awaited return to karting after 26 years away, moving forward three positions, defending champion Shane Stonehouse moving up four and eventual pole-sitter Anthony McCullagh moving up five.
On paper it would seem winner McCullagh had it all his own way leading from start to finish, but he was pushed by runner-up Stonehouse who had fought his way up from position six.
Third place went to Johnathan Males who had to fight his way back from a shocking first lap, dropping back to tenth, but went on to set the quickest time of the last lap.
For the first time in the event's history Phil's daughter Jessie was able to start the race as well as wave the chequered flag as the drivers crossed the finish line.
The next race meeting to be held in Tasmania will be the Ian Harrington Rising Stars event in Hobart on Sunday, June 5.
Racing will return to Archerville on Sunday, June 19, for the KA3 Cup which will include the second annual Bec Wyatt Memorial.
