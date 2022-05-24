The Campbell Town show will return to the showgrounds on the first weekend of June for its 184th consecutive year.
The longest continuously running show in the Commonwealth will be host to a range of activities and competitions including sheep shearing, fashion parades, a maker market, yard dog trials, woodchopping, and the much anticipated dachshund dash.
Vice president Rob Calvert said that the two-day event was a great opportunity for the industry to get together, but also to create a space where urban and rural communities could crossover.
"We've got a strong focus on agriculture, local farming, sheep and wool. But also shearing, yard dogs - we've broadened our scope out to wider agriculture now,"
"It's great for the kids, It's great for parents to get together. It's just a fun family couple of days for the family," Mr Calvert said.
Among the variety of events on show, Mr Calvert said to keep an eye out for Western Australia's record holding shearer Koen Black making an appearance on the day.
The event, which is sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, will also feature special guest Mary O'Brien, a passionate advocate for agriculture and raising awareness around rural men's mental health through the initiative 'Are You Bogged Mate?'.
Mr Calvert said that the event will be COVID-safe, but with restrictions recently lifted he was looking forward to the show returning to it's pre-pandemic numbers.
"The show is just so diverse. So I'm just looking forward to hosting a successful show," he said.
