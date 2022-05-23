Death at Risdon

A death in custody of a male prisoner at Risdon Prison occurred on Sunday night or Monday morning.
Director of Prisons Ian Thomas said the Tasmanian Prison Service would not make any further comment as the matter was being investigated by a Coroner.
"On behalf of the Tasmania Prison Service I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man at this difficult time," he said.
Mr Thomas said a coronial investigation was standard practice when a death occurred in a corrections en
vironment.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
