Where does our soft plastic really go? Is it recycled or into landfill?

I READ in the media, that at present, most of the world's recycled plastic is going to landfill. On Google it states, "Australians throw out 3.5 million tonnes of plastic each year, but currently only around 10 per cent of it is recycled."
So what is happening in Tasmania?
Advertisement
Are we all carefully putting our waste plastic into the recycled bins, just to have it quietly dumped in landfill?
Are those 'soft plastic' recycle bins at supermarkets a total waste of time?
Is it really economical to freight Tasmania's waste plastic to the mainland to be recycled?
I somehow doubt it.
I strongly suspect that it is dumped.
Would it be possible for a reporter from The Examiner to follow up this issue?
Don't merely accept some weak assurances from councils and the recycle industry.
Follow it right through.
Witness truck loads of our plastic waste going across the Bass Strait. Follow where the plastic is going when it gets to the mainland.
What really happens to the soft plastic collected at supermarkets?
Do some serious investigative journalism. You might be surprised by the truth.
SO from what I read in a previous article, Mr Peter Munro opposes 21 new units being built in the main town area of Longford because it will ruin the heritage look of the area, and create 50 new car parks (not sure why each unit would need over two car parks per dwelling.
I understand about keeping an area looking nice and in the same design as the rest of the street, but who would not want 21 families (or single people have a house they can live in and call home. Housing is almost non-existent in Tasmania, whether it be homes owned, rented properties or public housing properties.
Why would someone want to stop multiple people being able to have a roof over their head just to keep a town looking good.
I think at times that people get stuck on the normal they are used to and they don't accept change very well, but in my opinion changes like this are necessary to the livelihood of other humans. There are currently people living in a tent in church grounds in Launceston, they have nowhere else to live, winter is fast approaching and the weather is becoming brutal.
Let's think of people with compassion and love, and get as many people as we can into somewhere they can call home.
THIS appears to be a management issue. Should have looked at this when it reported $205,000 loss, Failed to report in 2021. A great service for many schools and offered many other options. This is so sad for Tasmania.
Advertisement
I CONGRATULATE the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute on its comprehensive report recommending a prohibition on practices that try (and fail) to convert gay people straight and trans people cisgender.
I also congratulate survivors for telling their harrowing stories of how conversion practices traumatised them and how they came through.
There will be opposition to banning conversion practices from some faith leaders.
But I believe the majority of Tasmanian people of faith oppose such cruel and barbaric practices.
Conversion practices give faith a bad name and push young people further away from the Gospel.
I urge Tasmanians of faith to speak up against conversion practices so that religious voices from the past don't dominate the debate, yet again.
Advertisement
NOW that the election is finally over, maybe there could be an inquiry into the very dubious tactics by a couple of the minor parties.
One spent millions on adverts telling us they could do this and the other, all of which the party would have had no hope of doing, especially concerning mortgage rates.
The other is the fact that a certain party stood 'ghost' candidates all over the country, including one in Launceston, for electorates hundreds of kilometres away from where they live.
It's about time there was accountability from everyone regarding truth and integrity.
Hopefully the new government will do as it's promised and implement an integrity commission among other things.
At least we have the teal members and our own Jacqui to keep them honest.
Advertisement
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.