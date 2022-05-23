The Examiner
Letters to the editor | May 24, 2022

May 23 2022 - 8:00pm
Where does our soft plastic really go? Is it recycled or into landfill?

RECYCLED PLASTIC

I READ in the media, that at present, most of the world's recycled plastic is going to landfill. On Google it states, "Australians throw out 3.5 million tonnes of plastic each year, but currently only around 10 per cent of it is recycled."

Local News

