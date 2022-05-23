The Examiner
Blind Cricket Tasmania claims award at Cricket Australia community awards

Adam Daunt
Adam Daunt
May 23 2022 - 3:00am
WINNERS: Blind cricket ambassador Phil Menzie (left) and Inclusive Innovations Tasmania chief executive Philip Drury (right) welcomed Blind Cricket Tasmania's national award win recently. Picture: Cricket Tasmania

Tasmania has once again been recognised on the national stage with Blind Cricket Tasmania scooping an award at Cricket Australia's national community cricket awards.

