Tasmania has once again been recognised on the national stage with Blind Cricket Tasmania scooping an award at Cricket Australia's national community cricket awards.
The organisation won the partnership award for their efforts in promoting blind cricket in Tasmania through their alignment with Launceston Cricket Club, North Hobart Cricket Club and Ulverstone Cricket Club.
It's a good social way of keeping people together and also exercising and enjoying the game- Phil Menzie on the benefits of blind cricket
This meant that blind cricket was promoted in the three Tasmanian regions and provided greater access to players and supporters.
"We hadn't had cricket for over or around 20 years so getting people back into team sport and out and about and meeting people as well [is important]," blind cricket ambassador Phil Menzie said.
"It's a good social way of keeping people together and also exercising and enjoying the game."
Inclusive Innovations Tasmania, who help manage blind cricket in the state, welcomed the win as a tick of approval for their program.
"The national finals, we understand we were one of two, was pretty much a win in itself so we recognise that," IIT chief executive Philip Drury said.
"For us to take that out, I think [it] was great acknowledgement for effort but it really kind of helps us put Tassie on the map so to speak.
"To have that recognition that we've created the right partnerships off the field was a great credit to us as Tasmanians but also hopefully inspiration to others around the country as well."
There was also further Tasmanian recognition in the awards with Wynyard Cricket Club being runner-up in the junior initiative of the year while the Tassie Superstars were second in the women and girls initiative of the year.
Cricket Australia's executive general manager of community cricket James Allsopp praised Blind Cricket Tasmania and all the other award winners for their efforts.
"As always, there were many inspiring stories from the brilliant nominees who have created great experiences for their clubs and become leaders in their local communities," he said.
"We would like to thank all those volunteers who have remained at the heart of grassroots cricket during a particularly challenging period.
"We look forward to continuing to provide the support they need to keep cricket thriving."
Blind Cricket Tasmania was also recognised last month at Cricket Tasmania's community awards with the community partnership award.
