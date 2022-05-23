Brodie Palfreyman has continued his impressive start to the Tasmanian State League campaign by taking the lead in the player of the year award.
The Launceston midfielder racked up 37 disposals, 15 marks and nine clearances in a well-rounded display as his side accounted for Glenorchy by 128 points at KGV Oval.
Palfreyman claimed the three votes to move two clear of North Launceston's Jack Avent and Kingborough's Eddie Cole who are tied on nine votes in the overall table.
The Blues' domination of the Magpies was further rewarded with five-goal hero Brendan Taylor claiming two votes and Jobi Harper rounding out a Launceston clean-sweep with one.
It was a similar tale for cross-town rivals North Launceston who took all the votes for their victory over Lauderdale at UTAS Stadium.
Jack Avent and Brad Cox-Goodyer had telling impacts on the end result with impressive second-half displays as the Bombers overran Lauderdale.
The duo have enjoyed plenty of the ball in the first-half of the TSL season with Cox-Goodyer averaging 30 disposals per game while Avent is just behind with an average of 28 possessions and six tackles per game.
Avent claimed the three votes, with Cox-Goodyer taking two and Tom Bennett getting one vote for his four goal effort.
Kingborough's Ben Donnelly was recognised for his efforts in defence against Clarence with three votes as the Tigers won in front of their home fans.
Tigers' midfielder Eddie Cole continued his terrific start to the year which has seen him average 24 possessions and 10 clearances across the opening nine rounds.
Clarence's Sam Green picked up one vote to avoid a Tigers' clean-sweep after being one of his side's better performers.
