Undefeated for the season, Jason Fletcher was too strong for fill-in Josh Partridge (6/1) and Jack Heathcote equally as convincing in a 6/2 win over Patrick Michael. While the Ramjets fought hard in a couple of 6/4 doubles losses, Ryan Walker provided their only joy with his 6/3 triumph over fellow skipper Thomas Gleeson; the Warriors all but assured of top spot.