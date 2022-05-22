Riverside WiseGuise stitched up a top-two spot in the penultimate round of Tennis North interclub pennant, with a 4/31 to 2/19 win over nearest rival NTSC Mission Impassable.
WiseGuise captain Campbell Young took the biggest scalp of his career, shocking Jake Elmer 6/1.
On the adjacent court, teammates Matt Webb/Fletcher Young had Riverside off to a flyer with their 6/2 win against Tim Sterling/Mark Munnings.
An hour-long gem followed; Tim Sterling overcoming Matt Webb 6/4 for Newstead's first win, but Riverside maintained control, Fletcher Young accounting for Mark Munnings (6/2), keeping alive hope of regaining the top spot they've held for most of the roster.
Ladder leaders Deloraine cruised to a 5/33 to 1/20 win over the Riverside Ramjets who've lost the last three and tumbled out of a finals position.
Undefeated for the season, Jason Fletcher was too strong for fill-in Josh Partridge (6/1) and Jack Heathcote equally as convincing in a 6/2 win over Patrick Michael. While the Ramjets fought hard in a couple of 6/4 doubles losses, Ryan Walker provided their only joy with his 6/3 triumph over fellow skipper Thomas Gleeson; the Warriors all but assured of top spot.
The Titan resurgence continued as Trevallyn dominated Riverside Intas 5/35 to 1/18 to claim fourth spot. The evening's final two rubbers were the highlight; Titans' Phil Bonney edging Arwen Koesmapahlawan 6/5 in a tie-break while Nick Hookway/Josh Chugg had similar success against Daniel Binns/Isaac White.
Semi-permanent Intas fill-in Binns was unable to repeat his heroics of last week, losing 6/2 to Nick Hookway, while Josh Chugg humbled Isaac White 6/0.
Sensational top two clashes in Division B1 and B2 doubles; Al Cutler/Stephanie Pang (NTSC At The Bar) seizing top spot against AIC Purple (Rick Edmonds/Davin Haas) 6/5 6/5 6/5, and Anthony Goss/Nathan Manning (AIC Green) triumphant against NTSC Deucebags (Patrick Coleman/Jane McCann) 6/5 6/4 6/4.
Ladder: Warriors 65, WiseGuise 61, NTSC M.I 49, Titans 44, Ramjets 42, Intas 27.
