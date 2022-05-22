The Examiner
Big win for Riverside WiseGuise in Tennis North interclub pennant

Captain's table: Campbell Young produced the best result of his young career. Picture: Paul Scambler.

Riverside WiseGuise stitched up a top-two spot in the penultimate round of Tennis North interclub pennant, with a 4/31 to 2/19 win over nearest rival NTSC Mission Impassable.

