Mitch Lewis has helped Hawthorn sail home in the final term under the lights of UTAS Stadium as they defeated Brisbane 18.9 (117) to 17.10 (112).
The Lions got a fast start with two goals in three minutes courtesy of Lincoln McCarthy and Jarrod Berry to underline their control of the opening minutes.
The competition's most accurate side in front of goal showcased their advantage by roaming out of the stoppage (six centre clearances to three) and making the most of their chances, going at 75 per cent inside-50 efficiency early on.
The Hawks needed a spark and Changkuoth Jiath provided it as he burned through the centre of UTAS Stadium before finding Chad Wingard in the lead for the Hawks' first of the day.
After the Lions threatened to march away, consecutive goals from Tom Mitchell, Liam Shiels and Sam Butler's first in the AFL drew the margin to one point. Only a Charlie Cameron major on the siren ensured the Lions would lead at the first break after Max Lynch kicked the Hawks' 1000th goal at UTAS Stadium.
The Hawks started the second term as they finished the first as the home side went coast-to-coast down the grandstand wing for Chad Wingard's second.
Sam Frost's move into attack helped secure Wingard's brace and then the former Melbourne Demon's first goal since 2017 fired Hawthorn into the lead as Brisbane struggled with the Hawks' transition.
Their speed and spread helped the Hawks break from their defensive zone into attack efficiently as they dominated possession in the back half in the second term.
Entering the round as the competition's best side for goal accuracy, the Lions failed to take their chances in the second term with five consecutive behinds to move back to 58 per cent inside-50 efficiency. That was ended by Cameron as he twisted, turned and snapped his second at the 19th-minute mark.
Lachie Neale (25 possessions) seemed magnetised to the ball as the 2020 Brownlow Medal winner drew the Lions' level with a goal from stoppage before Cameron Rayner channelled his inner-Kylian Mbappe to restore Brisbane's lead.
Despite the Lions getting 10 of the last 12 inside forward 50 entries before the second term ended, the Hawks carried a one-point lead to the major break with Mitchell (36) and Jai Newcombe (27) hoarding possessions.
"Jai Newcombe is a really self-driven athlete, we got him at Box Hill and recognised that he was a pretty special talent and once you unleash him and let him do what he's capable of, I was confident he'd be an AFL player," Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said.
"I didn't think maybe he'd be as good as quickly but he looks comfortable."
When McCarthy repeated his first-quarter heroics in the third term with the opening major and Cameron finished his third, Jaxon Prior with his second, the Lions moved to a double-digit lead as they feasted on the Hawks' turnovers.
Dayne Zorko was everywhere in the third as Keidean Coleman's ball usage proved critical to the Lions growing their lead to a game high but the Hawks refused to roll over. A spurt of consecutive goals to Dylan Moore, Mitch Lewis and Harry Morrison kept the Hawks alive heading into the fourth term.
"It always used to be fun when the momentum was there you could put a man or two behind the ball and play with as many as you like in the backlines," Brisbane coach Chris Fagan said.
"It's a bit tougher now so doubt the six-six-six rule has helped scoring to occur more regularly.
"We gave away too many free-kicks which resulted in scores to the opposition, they kicked nine goals to the opposition from free-kicks which is too many and that's why they won the game."
The two sides traded goals to start the final term as the Hawks went past 100 points in a game for the first time since round two in a match heavily punctuated by free-kicks (36-27).
When Lewis struck his fourth of the match and soaked in the cheers of the Launceston crowd, Brisbane's five-game winning streak was over despite some late majors.
With the likes of Lewis, Newcombe and Jiath starring in the win, Mitchell was bullish on the Hawks' future.
"I think some of those younger guys, Dylan Moore, Will Day and that type of player, even a guy like Mitch Lewis, they're not established, they haven't played enough footy to be their finished product yet and they're going to continue to make progress for us," he said.
"What's pleasing is as a coach, I can now lean on them to do different structural things in a game at such a young age.
"Being able to lean on those guys is really pleasing because in another 100 games you can imagine how mature and how much more understanding that they'll have about the way the game is being played."
Fagan confirmed that Daniel McStay and Marcus Adams would be likely to be available next week while Joe Daniher remained three weeks away.
Hawks' ruckman Max Lynch was okay after the game despite exiting in the fourth quarter.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
